Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

