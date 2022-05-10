Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

HI stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. 9,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

HI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,346,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after buying an additional 409,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 72,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 428.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 252,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

