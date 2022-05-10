Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HGV opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,652,000 after acquiring an additional 638,646 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.