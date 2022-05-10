Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:HGV opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07.
HGV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.
About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
