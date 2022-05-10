Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.07 Million

Brokerages expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) to announce $90.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.74 million to $92.45 million. Hims & Hers Health posted sales of $52.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $378.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.71 million to $379.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $461.61 million, with estimates ranging from $447.15 million to $479.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.38. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

