Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $760.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

