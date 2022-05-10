HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Critical Contrast

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wejo Group and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wejo Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 371.20%. Given Wejo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group N/A N/A -136.65% HIVE Blockchain Technologies 81.52% 53.20% 44.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wejo Group and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $2.57 million 70.35 -$217.78 million N/A N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 7.34 $42.54 million $0.40 2.98

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Wejo Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

