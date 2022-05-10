Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

HOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 182.83 ($2.25).

LON HOC opened at GBX 108 ($1.33) on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 205 ($2.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £554.99 million and a PE ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.71.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

