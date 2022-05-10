Holdings L.P. Valueact Buys 67,050 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50.
- On Monday, May 2nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50.
Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.78. 3,250,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $101.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.
About Fiserv (Get Rating)
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.