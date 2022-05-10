Holdings L.P. Valueact Buys 67,050 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50.

On Monday, May 2nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.78. 3,250,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $101.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

