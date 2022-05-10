Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $296.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.73. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

