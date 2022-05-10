Home Depot (HD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Home Depot to post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Home Depot to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $297.03 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $288.50 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.65 and its 200-day moving average is $355.42. The company has a market capitalization of $306.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.43.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.