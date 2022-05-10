Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.43.

HD stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $305.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $288.50 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.42.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

