Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 410.15% and a negative return on equity of 65.28%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOOK stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 158,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 1,378.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 719,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 671,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 3,639.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 145,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 196.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 70,534 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

