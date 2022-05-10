Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.27. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

HZNP stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,725. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $4,621,830.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,402.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,624 shares of company stock valued at $57,830,270. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.