Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
HST opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
