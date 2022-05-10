Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.