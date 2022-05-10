Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.
Howard Hughes stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on HHC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
