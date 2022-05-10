Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on HHC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

