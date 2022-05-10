HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $510.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 560 ($6.90) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.35) to GBX 525 ($6.47) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 735 ($9.06) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 540 ($6.66) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 72,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HSBC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,502,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,497,000 after acquiring an additional 220,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,730,000 after buying an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after buying an additional 670,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $71,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 281,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

