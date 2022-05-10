Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Hub Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

