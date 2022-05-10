Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($60.11) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR:BOSS opened at €49.79 ($52.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.02. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($63.14). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.22.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.