Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.35 Million

Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) will announce $247.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.40 million and the lowest is $242.10 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $230.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Huron Consulting Group news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,444 shares of company stock worth $1,051,907 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,639,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.70. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $56.92.
About Huron Consulting Group (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
