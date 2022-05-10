Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
NASDAQ HURN opened at $54.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.70.
In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,444 shares of company stock worth $1,051,907 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,844,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
