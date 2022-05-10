Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

NASDAQ HURN opened at $54.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,444 shares of company stock worth $1,051,907 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,844,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.