HUYA (HUYA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect HUYA to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 2,011.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 576,969 shares during the period. 25.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

