Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $438.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 151.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,736,000 after buying an additional 1,513,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after purchasing an additional 715,035 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $50,376,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.38. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

