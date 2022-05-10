Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Releases Earnings Results

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Hyliion updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Hyliion stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $489.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.13. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In other news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,404 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,448.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 899,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 841,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 2,641.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 502,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,833,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 298,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HYLN. Barclays lowered their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hyliion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.