Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Releases Earnings Results

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Hyliion updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Hyliion stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $489.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.13. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $13.58.
In other news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on HYLN. Barclays lowered their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Hyliion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyliion (HYLN)
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.