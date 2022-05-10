Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €500.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) received a €500.00 ($526.32) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.78% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HYQ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($252.63) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($553.68) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday.
Shares of Hypoport stock traded down €10.00 ($10.53) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €247.80 ($260.84). The stock had a trading volume of 9,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The business has a fifty day moving average of €337.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €421.84. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €257.40 ($270.95) and a fifty-two week high of €612.00 ($644.21). The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
