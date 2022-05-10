Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €500.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) received a €500.00 ($526.32) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HYQ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($252.63) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($553.68) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Shares of Hypoport stock traded down €10.00 ($10.53) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €247.80 ($260.84). The stock had a trading volume of 9,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The business has a fifty day moving average of €337.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €421.84. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €257.40 ($270.95) and a fifty-two week high of €612.00 ($644.21). The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.