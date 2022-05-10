i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.47 EPS.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.72. 1,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,664. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.55. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.29 million, a P/E ratio of -80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after buying an additional 96,569 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,994,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 194,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

About i3 Verticals (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.