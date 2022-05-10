i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.53 million.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 2,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,664. The company has a market cap of $789.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

IIIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

