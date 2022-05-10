IAA (NYSE:IAA) Announces Earnings Results

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. IAA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,192. IAA has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other IAA news, Director Peter Kamin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of IAA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,119,000 after buying an additional 37,544 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth $2,025,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

