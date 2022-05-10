IAA (NYSE:IAA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IAA. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of IAA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.56. IAA has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IAA will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAA by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in IAA by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in IAA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in IAA by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

