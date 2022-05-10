IAA (NYSE:IAA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on IAA. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.
Shares of IAA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.56. IAA has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.
In related news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAA by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in IAA by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in IAA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in IAA by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
