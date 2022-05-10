IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.15 EPS

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($2.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAC opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.46.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

