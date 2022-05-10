IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Desjardins

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

IBIBF traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

