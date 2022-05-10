Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.80 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ichor from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. 249,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $834.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 126.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

