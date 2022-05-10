ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.55-$11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,372. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $204.80 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day moving average is $259.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ICON Public from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ICON Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

