ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

ICUI stock opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.55. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,823 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

