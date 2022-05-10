Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,210,000.00 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,590,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,347,554.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 3,301 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,786.75.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 67,671 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $853,331.31.

On Monday, March 14th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 24,606 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $368,597.88.

On Monday, March 7th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 26,399 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $403,376.72.

On Friday, March 4th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 59,370 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $900,049.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 215,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $261.83 million, a PE ratio of 592.50 and a beta of 1.71. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Identiv by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Identiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Identiv by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Identiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

