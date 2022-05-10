IDEX (IEX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IDEX (NYSE: IEX) in the last few weeks:
- 5/9/2022 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/29/2022 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/28/2022 – IDEX had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.
- 4/28/2022 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $232.00 to $235.00.
- 4/28/2022 – IDEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $233.00 to $205.00.
- 4/21/2022 – IDEX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/18/2022 – IDEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $244.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – IDEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $210.00.
- 3/31/2022 – IDEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/11/2022 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of IEX stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.82. 11,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.19. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
