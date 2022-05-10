IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $189.00 on Monday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.19.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 145,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 82,342 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

