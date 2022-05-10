IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Jennifer A. Baldock Acquires 1,000 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) Director Jennifer A. Baldock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $39,092. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IESC opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $558.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IES by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IES by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IES by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

