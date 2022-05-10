IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Jennifer A. Baldock Acquires 1,000 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) Director Jennifer A. Baldock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $39,092. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
IESC opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $558.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
IES Company Profile (Get Rating)
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
