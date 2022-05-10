IG Group (LON:IGG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,210 ($14.92) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 64.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IGG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.25) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IG Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.51).

Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 735.50 ($9.07) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 798.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 795.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 698 ($8.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 947.50 ($11.68).

In other IG Group news, insider June Felix purchased 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 772 ($9.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.72 ($61,638.17). Also, insider Charlie Rozes sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.23), for a total value of £80,682.28 ($99,472.67).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

