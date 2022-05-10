II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. II-VI updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85-$1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,220. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $75.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,829 shares of company stock worth $994,357 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in II-VI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

