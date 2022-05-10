II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $82.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $79.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.05. 2,532,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $75.23.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,892.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,829 shares of company stock worth $994,357. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in II-VI by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

