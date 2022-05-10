II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.86 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 67,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $75.23.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,829 shares of company stock worth $994,357. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

