Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IKNA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 879,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 208,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 89,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 116,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

