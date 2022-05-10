IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE IMAX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. On average, analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IMAX by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,934 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IMAX by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IMAX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

