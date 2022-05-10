Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Impel NeuroPharma to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter.
Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. On average, analysts expect Impel NeuroPharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ IMPL opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $137.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
About Impel NeuroPharma (Get Rating)
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
