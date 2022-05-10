Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Impel NeuroPharma to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. On average, analysts expect Impel NeuroPharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $137.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Impel NeuroPharma by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 458.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

About Impel NeuroPharma (Get Rating)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.