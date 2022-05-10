Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 164.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.