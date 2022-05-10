Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. 13,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,543. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.