indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

INDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

INDI opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $775.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.36.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,945 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

