Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €48.00 ($50.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($50.95) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.09 ($45.36).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

