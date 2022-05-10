Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €48.40 by Credit Suisse Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €48.40 ($50.95) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($44.74) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.03 ($45.29).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

